Dlamini said gunshots were fired in the area. He said the culprits reportedly fled in a white Toyota Quantum.
Commenting on the state of those who were in his house, he said some were rushed to hospital for medical attention but he did not know their status.
He said he believed the national shutdown was linked to the attack.
“I can’t think of anyone else because I don’t have enemies. It is probably more reasonable for me to conclude the EFF did this.”
The EFF, however, denied being behind the attack, with the party’s Sinawo Thambo saying they “had no time for foolery”. He accused Dlamini of seeking attention.
Police have cordoned off the scene and are conducting investigations.
Earlier a butchery was petrol bombed in Dube, Soweto. Dlamini claimed he and security services had averted incidents of attempting looting.
The situation appeared calm before 9am, with taxis operating without disruption.
‘Lux’ Dlamini’s neighbours speak of terror as blast damages their houses
Image: Alaister Russell
A Soweto woman whose house windows were shattered by the alleged explosion of a bomb early on Monday told TimesLIVE she has been awake since the incident at around 4am.
Julia Motlhamme said she heard a blast and her frightened children, who were sleeping in their room, ran to her bedroom. This came after the window in the bedroom in which the children were sleeping was shattered.
Two blasts are believed to have gone off at the house of their neighbour, Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.
Image: Alaister Russell
“The children came to my room and asked if I heard the explosion,” she said.
“We sat in the passage to ensure our safety and then went to the other side to inspect what was happening,” said Motlhamme.
They found two windows had been broken.
“I opened for the dogs to get them inside because they were agitated by the explosion and were barking. We haven’t slept since 4am.”
Motlhamme said it was unclear whether Dlamini was the target of the attack.
Dlamini said the incident occurred while he was in Soweto with police, private security personnel and community members in the early hours to protect key areas in the township from looting during the national shutdown.
LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'
“We were successfully patrolling the streets, bringing law and order the entire night in Soweto. Communities were united in defending shops and key points in the area and members of the communities,” he said.
Dlamini expressed his dismay about the incident.
“Two bombs were thrown at my property. This is a sad moment that my family, eight people, nearly died. There were eight people in my house when the bombs were thrown,” he said, adding he was relieved there were no casualties.
Butchery petrol bombed in Soweto, 57 arrested in national shutdown unrest by 6am
Dlamini said gunshots were fired in the area. He said the culprits reportedly fled in a white Toyota Quantum.
Commenting on the state of those who were in his house, he said some were rushed to hospital for medical attention but he did not know their status.
He said he believed the national shutdown was linked to the attack.
“I can’t think of anyone else because I don’t have enemies. It is probably more reasonable for me to conclude the EFF did this.”
The EFF, however, denied being behind the attack, with the party’s Sinawo Thambo saying they “had no time for foolery”. He accused Dlamini of seeking attention.
Police have cordoned off the scene and are conducting investigations.
Earlier a butchery was petrol bombed in Dube, Soweto. Dlamini claimed he and security services had averted incidents of attempting looting.
The situation appeared calm before 9am, with taxis operating without disruption.
LISTEN | Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t tolerate Malema’s revolutionary shutdown’
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos