South Africa

Loadshedding returns on Monday

19 March 2023 - 16:50
Loadshedding will be suspended during the day on Tuesday but return from 4pm at stage 2 until 4pm on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/annam0lly

Stage 1 loadshedding will resume on Monday from 5am until 4pm.  

Eskom said on Sunday that rotational power cuts would remain suspended for the day until early on Monday.  

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.  

“Loadshedding will be again suspended from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday. Then stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 4pm on Wednesday.”  

Eskom said it will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.  

Breakdowns on Sunday took out 15,645MW of generating capacity while 4,942MW of generating capacity was down for planned maintenance. 

“During the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Duvha power station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning units to service at Matla, Tutuka and Medupi power stations continue,” said Eskom.

TimesLIVE

 

