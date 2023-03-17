A second suspect linked to the murder of Mpumalanga traffic chief Judas Chiloane who was gunned down while engaging in an intimate encounter has been arrested.
The police on Friday afternoon said a 45-years-old man was nabbed following an intelligence driven operation setup by the Mpumalanga Hawks' serious organised crime investigation, crime intelligence and K9.
The man had been on the run since Saturday.
Chiloane, 60, was murdered on Saturday between Hazyview and Graskop while having sex in the backseat of his Ford Ranger bakkie with a woman who is believed to be married.
He was the traffic chief in Bushbuckridge, while the woman is said to work in the media.
"The suspect was arrested after he escaped from the crime scene and hid. The dedicated team followed information, which led to the house of the suspect at Nyongane, Hazyview," said provincial Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi.
"He was arrested, charged, and detained pending his first court appearance next week. He will join his co-accused Charles Mabuza, 45, who was remanded in custody by the White River magistrate's court on Tuesday.
"His case was postponed to 23 March 2023 for Legal Aid representatives," said Sekgotodi.
The suspect is expected to appear in court next week.
Mabuza and Howard Mashego, both 35, were arrested on Monday and appeared in court separately on Tuesday.
Mashego has not been linked to the killing. He was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Mabuza allegedly told police that the spot at which Chiloane was killed was their hunting ground for robbing couples engaging in sexual rendezvous.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
Second suspect nabbed for Mpumalanga traffic police chief murder
Image: TWITTER
