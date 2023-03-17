Six hours after the City of Tshwane council meeting started to elect a new mayor, the item is yet to be tabled.
The meeting on Friday was marred by delays, with several caucuses being called by the different parties represented in council.
The latest delay is over the participation of three councillors in chambers, two of them were fired by their party ActionSA and third from the Congress of the People whose status as a councillor was questioned.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont announced the party had terminated the membership of Mandla Mhlana and Mpho Baloyi after an investigation found they had defied the party and voted for former mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela who resigned as a councillor last Friday.
Beaumont said the investigation had been under way for weeks and found that the members voted for Makwarela on February 28 and defied the party again on Monday when they voted for ATM member Mncedi Ndzwanana for the speaker position.
Councillors from the DA and ActionSA argued that Ndzwanana was allowing "civilians" who had been rejected by their parties to participate in council business.
However, Ndzwanana ruled for the meeting to continue as he had received no communication from the Independent Electoral Commission about vacancies.
The meeting continues.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
Questions over statuses of councillors delay meeting to elect new mayor of Tshwane
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Six hours after the City of Tshwane council meeting started to elect a new mayor, the item is yet to be tabled.
The meeting on Friday was marred by delays, with several caucuses being called by the different parties represented in council.
The latest delay is over the participation of three councillors in chambers, two of them were fired by their party ActionSA and third from the Congress of the People whose status as a councillor was questioned.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont announced the party had terminated the membership of Mandla Mhlana and Mpho Baloyi after an investigation found they had defied the party and voted for former mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela who resigned as a councillor last Friday.
Beaumont said the investigation had been under way for weeks and found that the members voted for Makwarela on February 28 and defied the party again on Monday when they voted for ATM member Mncedi Ndzwanana for the speaker position.
Councillors from the DA and ActionSA argued that Ndzwanana was allowing "civilians" who had been rejected by their parties to participate in council business.
However, Ndzwanana ruled for the meeting to continue as he had received no communication from the Independent Electoral Commission about vacancies.
The meeting continues.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos