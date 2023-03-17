Duminy joined the chorus that started when Rob Walter was first appointed, in talking about the positive brand and what it means and the journey the team is on to try to implement it.
“We are not just here to gather a win, but to gather information that allows us the best chance to win a World Cup.
“That is ultimately why we are here, that is the elusive thing that has missed us for so many years — and I have been a part of that.”
Walter has mentioned how England — the current 50-over and T20 World Champions — have set the benchmark in the limited overs formats.
“England was a trial and error journey for them about their blueprint and then who fits that blueprint,” said Duminy.
“Very similarly, we must ask ourselves: How do we go about this journey? What does positivity look like in the conditions in East London, where it is slightly slower? What is the mark we must reach that stretches us?”
Proteas desperate for game time in search of positive brand
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Proteas’ new ODI batting coach, JP Duminy, admitted the team’s planning for not only the crucial matches against the Netherlands but also the World Cup were hampered by Thursday's first match against the West Indies being rained out.
The Proteas — should they avoid the ICC qualification tournament in Zimbabwe — have a limited schedule ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, which sees them play just seven ODIs.
They need as much game time as possible to implement the different strands of this new philosophy they’ve talked about so often in recent weeks.
“A spanner was thrown in the works because of the first game and we will have to shuffle things around in the next few games,” said Duminy.
That might mean changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s second ODI in East London.
The forecast is much better than was the case Thursday when heavy rain washed out the first match.
Duminy joined the chorus that started when Rob Walter was first appointed, in talking about the positive brand and what it means and the journey the team is on to try to implement it.
“We are not just here to gather a win, but to gather information that allows us the best chance to win a World Cup.
“That is ultimately why we are here, that is the elusive thing that has missed us for so many years — and I have been a part of that.”
Walter has mentioned how England — the current 50-over and T20 World Champions — have set the benchmark in the limited overs formats.
“England was a trial and error journey for them about their blueprint and then who fits that blueprint,” said Duminy.
“Very similarly, we must ask ourselves: How do we go about this journey? What does positivity look like in the conditions in East London, where it is slightly slower? What is the mark we must reach that stretches us?”
In searching for those answers Duminy wants to share what worked and what didn’t for him in his career, which included playing in three 50-over World Cup tournaments.
“The net has widened to create opportunities for guys to understand who we want in the team.”
That explained Duminy would have meant a few debutants, particularly among the batters in the first match, something he believes the selectors will still implement on Saturday.
The ODIs against the West Indies don’t form part of the ICC Super League event, which will determine the automatic qualifiers for the World Cup.
That competition has effectively boiled down two teams; Sri Lanka and South Africa.
For the Proteas to qualify for the World Cup without enduring the prospect of the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe, they must beat the Netherlands in two ODIs at the end of the month and hope that Sri Lanka lose one of their three matches in the series they will play against New Zealand next week.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos