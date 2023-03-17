Proposed legislation aims to make basic education compulsory
Public participation process in motion
Parents who are not taking their children to school could face jail time of up to 12 months if the department of education has its way.
The department has embarked on a public participation programme before the bill is finalised and turned into law...
