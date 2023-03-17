×

South Africa

Proposed legislation aims to make basic education compulsory

Public participation process in motion

17 March 2023 - 07:00
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Parents who are not taking their children to school could face jail time of up to 12 months if the department of education has its way.

The department has embarked on a public participation programme before the bill is finalised and turned into law...

