Biokineticist 'kidnapped' outside Gqeberha medical centre

Police and private security operatives are on high alert after a Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice in Newton Park on Thursday morning.
While information on the incident is still limited, roleplayers said Riana Pretorius was abducted outside the medical practice in Pickering Street.
She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.
This is a developing story.
