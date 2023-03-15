He added that nations of the south cannot accept the increasing burden of global inequality and poverty.
Ramaphosa congratulates China’s Xi Jinping’s third term
Image: Freddy Mavunda.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated China’s Xi Jinping’s third term as president and sent well wishes on his election as leader by the National People’s Congress.
“We look forward to deepening the bonds of co-operation that you have always championed,” he said during a virtual address to the Chinese Communist Party in dialogue with other world political parties.
With the global economy under pressure and threats to the peaceful world order, Ramaphosa said it’s important to form alliances and solidarity with like-minded political parties.
“We therefore readily align ourselves with the four calling-ons articulated by President Xi, which call on all countries to respect the diversity of human civilisations and perspectives while advancing the common values of humanity.
“We support the call by President Xi for dialogue and co-operation; that all peoples should join hands in advancing the development and progress of human civilisation,” he said.
China's new elite Communist Party leadership
He added that nations of the south cannot accept the increasing burden of global inequality and poverty.
“Yet, we are not powerless in the face of such difficulties. Progressive internationalism requires building alliances and solidarity among like-minded parties in the south and north.
“It requires bold advocacy for the fundamental transformation of the global balance of forces, a radical restructuring of global governance and the forging of a progressive global movement through engagements of this nature, I believe that we can continue our co-operation towards a peaceful, prosperous and equitable world order.”
Ramaphosa said the party was keen to strengthen and pointed to developmental initiatives that are critical for our collective success as nations of the south.
“The ANC continues to respect the UN and its charter as the basis for international law. We continue to call for the reform of international institutions, including the UN Security Council and global financial institutions, to foster peace and stability, inclusive economic growth and a development path that leaves no-one behind.
“We are opposed to a unipolar world order driven by unilateralism and continue to strive for a multipolar global order based on mutual respect and the creation of win-win partnerships.”
