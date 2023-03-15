×

South Africa

Potholes in ward where pregnant women wait

They line up on plastic chairs

By Thulani Mbele - 15 March 2023 - 07:00

A 37-week pregnant woman has told of how she slept on a chair at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

"I was admitted at about 11am [on Monday] and only got a bed today [Tuesday]. You know how stressed I was? Can you imagine being pregnant and the discomfort of sitting and sleeping the whole night. It is terrible," the woman who asked not to be named told Sowetan on Tuesday...

