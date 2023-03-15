×

South Africa

Sisulu, Mthethwa and Nkoana-Mashabane have also resigned

Mbalula quits parliament to focus on his role as ANC SG

15 March 2023 - 14:53
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has resigned as an MP with immediate effect.

Mbalula was elected as ANC SG, a full-time position based at Luthuli House, in December during the party’s 55th national conference.

Mbalula recently resigned as transport minister before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet.

His resignation as an MP was confirmed by parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, who added that this brought to four resignations by former ministers. Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu also resigned as an MP after she failed to make the cut in Ramaphosa’s new cabinet.

Sisulu had been a minister since 1994 serving in different portfolios.

Former sports, recreation, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa also resigned as an MP after being axed and replaced by Zizi Kodwa, while former women, youth and persons with disabilities minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was the first of the four to tender her resignation.

Nkoana-Mashabane was replaced by Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mothapo said: “The speaker has commended them for their service to the public and wished them well.”

