South Africa

Heavy delays on M1 north, Sandton roads due to e-hailing drivers' protest

15 March 2023 - 15:16
Johannesburg metro police says officers have been deployed to handle the situation. File image
Image: Antonio Muchave

Traffic was disrupted on the M1 north, leaving Sandton in Johannesburg, due to a protest by e-hailing drivers on Wednesday afternoon.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department received reports of e-hailing operators protesting in a drive-slow motorcade on the M1 north and N1 south.

“The protesting drivers were travelling on the M1 north, off-ramping at the Buccleuch interchange to join the N1 south. They then off-ramped at William Nicol Drive and are at Nicol and Lesley Avenue,” he said.

The reason for the protest has not yet been determined, but officers have been deployed to monitor it.

Uber spokesperson Zweli Ngwenya said the protest did not involve its drivers.

“It's drivers who were going to take cars from Moove, a partner to Uber. They are drivers affiliated to the Moove contract giving out rental cars,” he said.

TimesLIVE

