'CEO spent only 182 days at work' – report
Mkabayi accused of failing hospital
Health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba has found that former Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuku Mkabayi only spent 182 days at the hospital since her appointment on January 1 2021, missing 98 days of work without any reason.
Makgoba found that Mkabayi was not full-time at the hospital to ensure that everything ran smoothly. ..
