South Africa

Nehawu orders essential workers to return to duty

Soldiers deployed at some hospitals to assist

By Mpho Sibanyoni and Mpho Koka - 14 March 2023 - 07:00

Nehawu has instructed all its members in the essential services to return to work with immediate effect as it vowed to intensify its public service strike.

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi told Sowetan last night that the message has been sent to its members on Monday night...

