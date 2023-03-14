Mthethwa said the name changes were part of expressing South Africa’s heritage and the government's plan to heal the country by changing the names of towns and cities which have “unsavoury colonial and apartheid connotations”.
“In doing so, we have always sought to consult widely in ensuring that the affected communities are part of the name-change process. Despite occasional litigation by disgruntled parties, this process has had resounding success and it thus remains a work in progress.
“Symbolism is extremely important. It is also through symbolism that people feel part of a community and the broader society and geographical name change is one of those potent assistive we have available as a department in effecting the desired social change,” Mthethwa said at the time.
Last year, Mthethwa proposed plans to rename the Taal monument, the Afrikaans language museum in Paarl, Western Cape, “on the grounds of inclusivity”.
He mentioned the plan in March during the annual signing ceremony of the shareholder compact agreement between the sport, arts and culture department and chairs of the public entities that fall under his portfolio.
Speaking on eNCA, the department’s director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize said the name change was to “accommodate other languages and make sure the transformation of the museum is inclusive of everyone”.
In 2021, the City of Johannesburg proposed changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.
The city's manager Floyd Brink said the renaming was in terms of the city's approved policy on the naming of streets and other public places within Johannesburg.
Opposing the renaming, the DA launched an online petition, saying there must not be a duplication of names. The party argued that Madikizela-Mandela's name was already on four schools, a clinic, a taxi rank, and a street within the jurisdiction of Johannesburg.
Name changes for three Eastern Cape towns — Here is what you need to know
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The sports, arts and culture department has gazetted name changes for two towns and a village in the Eastern Cape.
Fort Beaufort will now be called KwaMaqoma, Somerset East will be known as KwaNojoli, and Brooksnek as Ben Mbizweni.
The names have been officially registered in terms of the South African Geographical Names Council Act.
These changes come after former sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa previously announced several name changes in the province, including changing Port Elizabeth's name to Gqeberha.
Uitenhage was changed to Kariega, King William’s Town to Qonce and East London Airport to King Phalo Airport.
Mthethwa turns a blind eye to name-change objections
Mthethwa said the name changes were part of expressing South Africa’s heritage and the government's plan to heal the country by changing the names of towns and cities which have “unsavoury colonial and apartheid connotations”.
“In doing so, we have always sought to consult widely in ensuring that the affected communities are part of the name-change process. Despite occasional litigation by disgruntled parties, this process has had resounding success and it thus remains a work in progress.
“Symbolism is extremely important. It is also through symbolism that people feel part of a community and the broader society and geographical name change is one of those potent assistive we have available as a department in effecting the desired social change,” Mthethwa said at the time.
Last year, Mthethwa proposed plans to rename the Taal monument, the Afrikaans language museum in Paarl, Western Cape, “on the grounds of inclusivity”.
He mentioned the plan in March during the annual signing ceremony of the shareholder compact agreement between the sport, arts and culture department and chairs of the public entities that fall under his portfolio.
Speaking on eNCA, the department’s director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize said the name change was to “accommodate other languages and make sure the transformation of the museum is inclusive of everyone”.
In 2021, the City of Johannesburg proposed changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.
The city's manager Floyd Brink said the renaming was in terms of the city's approved policy on the naming of streets and other public places within Johannesburg.
Opposing the renaming, the DA launched an online petition, saying there must not be a duplication of names. The party argued that Madikizela-Mandela's name was already on four schools, a clinic, a taxi rank, and a street within the jurisdiction of Johannesburg.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos