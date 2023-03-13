×

South Africa

Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April

It will be the third consecutive month of petrol price increases

By Staff Writer - 13 March 2023 - 09:46
Petrol is set for another price increase in April.
Image: Supplied

Another petrol price increase awaits motorists next month, but the price of diesel is expected to drop.

According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the prices of both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol are expected to rise 35c/l on April 5. The price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel is expected to decrease 9c/l, with an 11c reduction for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. The price of illuminating paraffin should decrease by 53c.

This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF.

The year started on a good note with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February and March motorists were hit with hikes.

In Gauteng the following prices per litre apply:

95 ULP: R22.95 

93 ULP: R22.65

Diesel 500ppm: R21.62

Diesel 50ppm: R21.72

