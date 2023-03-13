Ncandweni gospel group leader apologises for threatening to shoot driver

The Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors founder and leader has had to apologise to his followers after the emergence of an audio of him threatening to shoot his driver.
Timothy Myeni was recorded by his driver known as Nene during a heated phone call in which the leader of the eSwatini gospel group was reprimanding his employee for abusing his truck for private use.
In the call, Myeni is heard using profanities and calling Nene a Satan for betraying his trust and that he was no longer welcome in his house. Nene is believed to have been hired by Myeni to sell water in villages in eSwatini and Myeni accused the employee of doing a side business with his vehicle.
"I see you in my house I will shoot you because I have fired you," said Myeni to Nene who then asks how he will get his clothes from the musician's house.
In his response Myeni said: "You won't get them (clothes]. You are poor, you will die poor. Those clothes are mine because I bought them for you the day I paid your rent. I don't want you, Satan... I will even tell the police that I will shoot you.
"You will suffer until you die, your feet and scrotum will rot," said Myeni.
It is unclear when the audio was recorded but it found itself on social media late last week prompting to the gospel group's manager Anele Dloto to issue an apology to their followers.
"We would like to apologise to everyone who is concerned about the current unfortunate situation; I apologise to you from the bottom of my heart, bazalwana (fellow Christians). We are aware of your unwavering devotion and loyalty. I've recorded this message to apologise and tend my unwavering apology to you because we as Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors love and honour you as our family, and we accept full responsibility for how this has caused you concern; we make no excuse but to instead tend our heartfelt apology," read the message.
Myeni refused to comment when approached by Sowetan but instead sent an audio clip with his apology.
"I was angry and in my anger I said hurtful things as a child of God. I ask for your forgiveness. I was angry because this boy (Nene) has been troublesome for the past year and he'd do piece jobs using my car and even broke it... After all that the chances I have given him he decided to record our conversation because he knew we would no longer work together," said Myeni.
Ncandweni gospel group leader apologises for threatening to shoot driver
Myeni calls employee 'poor' as he accuses him of abusing his truck
Image: Sino Majangaza
