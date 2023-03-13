×

South Africa

Alleged fraudster arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after being on the run since 2017

13 March 2023 - 09:32
The suspect had been on the run since 2017 after she fled to Nigeria. File image
Image: 123RF

A 54-year-old woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday in connection with cases of fraud and theft by false pretences after being on the run since 2017.

The woman allegedly defrauded unsuspecting job seekers and people aspiring to acquire nursing qualifications.

She is expected to appear in the Louis Trichardt magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman allegedly ran bogus nursing colleges and fraudulently registered unsuspecting students under the pretext they were to acquire diplomas in nursing.

“The victims were also assured of employment upon completion of their studies,” said Mojapelo.

He said the woman’s alleged fraudulent dealings were unmasked when it was discovered that the colleges were not authentic.

“The students opened cases of fraud and theft under false pretences against the woman in Polokwane, Morebeng, Thohoyandou, Waterval and other places in Gauteng.”

According to police, the woman had managed to evade arrest and had been on the run since 2017 after she fled to Nigeria.

Mojapelo said the breakthrough happened on Saturday when detectives from Makhado received information about the wanted suspect returning to South Africa from Nigeria and arriving at OR Tambo International Airport at midday.

“The members pounced on her soon after she arrived at the airport,” he said.

Mojapelo said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

