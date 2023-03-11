One person was killed in a head-on collision in Main Street, Centurion, on Friday.
“On arrival, two heavy-duty vehicles were found to have collided. The driver of one of the vehicles was entrapped in the wreckage and the jaws-of-life were used to cut him free. Once stabilised he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
“A passenger in one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med.
TimesLIVE
One dead in head-on collision in Centurion
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
One person was killed in a head-on collision in Main Street, Centurion, on Friday.
“On arrival, two heavy-duty vehicles were found to have collided. The driver of one of the vehicles was entrapped in the wreckage and the jaws-of-life were used to cut him free. Once stabilised he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
“A passenger in one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos