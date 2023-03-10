It also issued a forfeiture order in respect of monies held in terms of a preservation order against Ledla and other individuals and entities.
The central question in this appeal, which was heard by the Constitutional Court in May last year, was whether the tribunal was a court and had review powers as well as powers to grant preservation and forfeiture orders.
The applicants submitted that the tribunal was not a court and, consequently, the review proceedings and the forfeiture orders it granted were a nullity as they were premised on an incorrect assumption that it was a court of law.
They also submitted the tribunal was not empowered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) regulations or the Special Tribunal rules to grant a preservation order.
They asserted the SIU regulations did not permit civil forfeiture unless the preservation order under which the property was subject was “legally competent”.
The SIU, which opposed the appeal, submitted that the tribunal was a court and could be described as “any other court” in terms of section 166(e) of the constitution and that it qualified as a court established in terms of an Act of Parliament, including any court of a status similar to either the high court or the magistrate’s court.
The SIU also submitted that the tribunal’s power to conduct reviews and grant forfeiture orders was not determined by its status as a court “but by the proper interpretation of the powers vested in it by the SIU Act and the regulations”.
In a unanimous judgment by Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla, the court said a plain reading of section 166 (e) of the constitution showed that the tribunal was not included in the definition of what a court is.
However, on the question of whether the tribunal had review powers, Mhlantla said the tribunal had the jurisdiction to adjudicate reviews brought by the SIU and to grant an order setting aside an unlawful procurement contract.
Special Tribunal is not a court but has powers to adjudicate legality reviews
The Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal by Ledla Structural Development against a judgment of the Special Tribunal which set aside an unlawful contract
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
The Constitutional Court has held that the Special Tribunal is not a court but that it has the power to adjudicate legality reviews.
The court made this finding on Friday when it dismissed with costs an appeal by Ledla Structural Development and its directors, Rhulani Lehong and Kgodisho Norman Lehong, against a judgment and order of the Special Tribunal in 2021.
The tribunal set aside the personal protective equipment procurement contract awarded by the Gauteng health department to Ledla, a company linked to Thandisizwe Diko, the late husband of former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.
It also issued a forfeiture order in respect of monies held in terms of a preservation order against Ledla and other individuals and entities.
The central question in this appeal, which was heard by the Constitutional Court in May last year, was whether the tribunal was a court and had review powers as well as powers to grant preservation and forfeiture orders.
The applicants submitted that the tribunal was not a court and, consequently, the review proceedings and the forfeiture orders it granted were a nullity as they were premised on an incorrect assumption that it was a court of law.
They also submitted the tribunal was not empowered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) regulations or the Special Tribunal rules to grant a preservation order.
They asserted the SIU regulations did not permit civil forfeiture unless the preservation order under which the property was subject was “legally competent”.
The SIU, which opposed the appeal, submitted that the tribunal was a court and could be described as “any other court” in terms of section 166(e) of the constitution and that it qualified as a court established in terms of an Act of Parliament, including any court of a status similar to either the high court or the magistrate’s court.
The SIU also submitted that the tribunal’s power to conduct reviews and grant forfeiture orders was not determined by its status as a court “but by the proper interpretation of the powers vested in it by the SIU Act and the regulations”.
In a unanimous judgment by Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla, the court said a plain reading of section 166 (e) of the constitution showed that the tribunal was not included in the definition of what a court is.
However, on the question of whether the tribunal had review powers, Mhlantla said the tribunal had the jurisdiction to adjudicate reviews brought by the SIU and to grant an order setting aside an unlawful procurement contract.
“In the result, I conclude that the Special Tribunal is not a court. However, it has the power to adjudicate legality reviews,” Mhlantla said.
On the question of whether the tribunal had the power to issue forfeiture orders, the court refused to entertain the appeal on that issue.
She said the applicants had asked the court to interpret rule 26 of the Special Tribunal rules as well as regulation 5(c) of the SIU regulations.
Mhlantla said although the applicants sought an interpretation in form, their argument was effectively a constitutional challenge against the rule and the regulation.
“This court has expressly refused to engage in an interpretative exercise where the effect thereof was to challenge the constitutionality of the provision.”
Mhlantla said the applicants should have launched a “frontal attack” on the rule and regulation and should have joined the minister of justice to those proceedings as opposed to raising an interpretative argument, which in substance was a constitutionality challenge.
“On this premise this court cannot entertain this issue,” Mhlantla said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos