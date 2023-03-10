Police are on the hunt for the kidnappers of a 10-year-old Limpopo girl who was snatched outside her Thohoyando home in Limpopo.
The girl, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE but is being withheld for safety reasons, was kidnapped by at least two men driving a white Datsun as she walked home from Lukunde Primary School on Thursday afternoon.
CCTV footage from homes in the street where she was kidnapped show the kidnappers speeding off moments after she was bundled into the vehicle.
She is believed to have been kidnapped close to her home.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe declined to comment.
“As the SAPS we do not comment on active kidnapping cases as we wouldn’t want to jeopardise the life of the victim,” he said.
TimesLIVE understands the kidnappers have made a multi-million rand ransom demand from her parents, who operate a number of businesses in the area.
Officers from the national crime intelligence kidnapping task force have been deployed to assist their Limpopo counterparts who are investigating the case.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo girl, aged 10, kidnapped while walking home from school
Ransom reportedly running into millions of rands has been demanded from her family who own various Thohoyandou businesses
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
