Province strives to invest in new infrastructure and maintain what exists
Gauteng sets aside R300m to improve hostels
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
More than R300m has been set aside for the renovation and improvement of conditions at hostels across Gauteng.
Among hostels due for the upgrades are George Goch, Denver, Jeppe, LTA Rethabile, Kwama-Siza, Dube, Orlando, Diepkloof and Orlando West.
Finance minister Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday delivered his budget speech in the provincial legislature in Joburg, giving more than R7bn to improve the infrastructure under the provincial government’s township, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) programme.
“Of this amount, R3.5bn will go towards the provision of new, and improvement of existing infrastructure to enable the province to provide the required services [in townships]. Some of the notable projects within the townships include the construction of housing units at Sebokeng Ext 28, construction of Sewer Pipelines and manholes at Mohlakeng – Pelzvlale, Soshanguve South secondary school in Soshanguve.
“To improve the basic infrastructure services within the informal settlements – Kwa Brown, Mamello, Piel’s Farm, Thabong, Pangoville (Munsieville), Bergsig informal settlement and Ratanda – in the province,” said Mamabolo.
He said the government “strives towards a balanced allocation between the need for new infrastructure while also adequately maintaining existing infrastructure to restore and protect the value of our investments over a long period of time”.
“There is a need to make more dedicated efforts to ensure that projects are ready to proceed through the different stages across the infrastructure value chain and that we are more diligent in terms of the management of risks associated with inadequate infrastructure planning and poor delivery.
“We are now at a point in our journey towards improving infrastructure investments where it is imperative that the Gauteng provincial treasury, as the custodian that allocates funds, must ensure that there is value for money on all our projects.
“We must allocate these limited resources to projects that will take the province forward and provide the required services to the citizens of Gauteng,” said Mamabolo.
