Cable contractor killings spark safety concerns
Electrician, employees suspected to be cable thieves by angry mob
Electrician Jerry Moreroa and his three employees were ambushed and killed by a mob, simply because their bakkie and overalls did not have a business logo.
Moreroa, 52, and his employees Alex Mashaba, Nduduzo Hadebe and Mxolisi Linda had been called to repair cables in Sarel Hattingh Street, Klippoortjie AH, Germiston, when they were accosted by angry community members who mistook them for cable thieves. The municipality said despite the men producing their work permits, the mob assaulted them, threw their car over the bridge before burning it. The four men were tied and beaten with sticks until they died...
Cable contractor killings spark safety concerns
Electrician, employees suspected to be cable thieves by angry mob
Electrician Jerry Moreroa and his three employees were ambushed and killed by a mob, simply because their bakkie and overalls did not have a business logo.
Moreroa, 52, and his employees Alex Mashaba, Nduduzo Hadebe and Mxolisi Linda had been called to repair cables in Sarel Hattingh Street, Klippoortjie AH, Germiston, when they were accosted by angry community members who mistook them for cable thieves. The municipality said despite the men producing their work permits, the mob assaulted them, threw their car over the bridge before burning it. The four men were tied and beaten with sticks until they died...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos