Nehawu protestors arrested for public violence
Strike gets nasty as one is nabbed for throwing faeces at state building
Image: Mark Andrews
At least seven people have been arrested for public violence as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) protests turned increasingly violent on Thursday.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said one person was arrested for throwing faeces at a public building while others were nabbed for burning tyres.
“Police continue to heighten visibility to ensure citizens have access to healthcare services in light of the Nehawu strike. The public order police unit are monitoring and keeping high visibility in all affected areas,” said Mathe.
“In the Northern Cape, one person was arrested in Galeshewe for throwing faeces at the entrance of the home affairs offices.
“A case of malicious damage to property was registered. In the Free State, three people were arrested at Pelonomi Hospital for blocking the main entrance to the hospital. All three have been charged with public violence. In the North West, three females aged 32, 49 and 56 were arrested for public violence. They were found burning tyres along the James Moroka Road [in Potchefstroom].”
She said in Soweto, police had to use stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors blocking the main entrance and roads leading into Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
Mathe said police remain on high alert across the country.
