Critically ill patients in Khayelitsha — most affected by the health workers' strike and protests — are being transferred to other facilities in Cape Town.
The Western Cape health department said on Thursday protests in support of the strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) were largely confined to Michael Mapongwana Clinic and Khayelitsha District Hospital.
“Though there has been no damage to infrastructure, the protest has resulted in the transferring of critical patients to other facilities such as Helderberg, Tygerberg, Mitchells Plain and Karl Bremer hospitals,” the department said.
“On Tuesday night, protesters disrupted services and blocked staff from entering Khayelitsha District Hospital and continued on Wednesday.”
Peaceful protests were held at Karl Bremer, apart from the gates having to be temporarily closed on Wednesday, and Tygerberg hospitals.
There have been no patient deaths related to the strike in the province.
“We are aware of reckless rumours circulating of people losing their lives at Khayelitsha Hospital as a direct result of the protest action. We condemn this as misinformation.
“As at all hospitals, there are critically sick patients who sometimes succumb due to their particular illness or injury. None of the deaths have been linked to the protest as confirmed by our detailed medical records of each patient,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Health workers' strike sees critical patients transferred from Khayelitsha
No strike-related deaths
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Critically ill patients in Khayelitsha — most affected by the health workers' strike and protests — are being transferred to other facilities in Cape Town.
The Western Cape health department said on Thursday protests in support of the strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) were largely confined to Michael Mapongwana Clinic and Khayelitsha District Hospital.
“Though there has been no damage to infrastructure, the protest has resulted in the transferring of critical patients to other facilities such as Helderberg, Tygerberg, Mitchells Plain and Karl Bremer hospitals,” the department said.
“On Tuesday night, protesters disrupted services and blocked staff from entering Khayelitsha District Hospital and continued on Wednesday.”
Peaceful protests were held at Karl Bremer, apart from the gates having to be temporarily closed on Wednesday, and Tygerberg hospitals.
There have been no patient deaths related to the strike in the province.
“We are aware of reckless rumours circulating of people losing their lives at Khayelitsha Hospital as a direct result of the protest action. We condemn this as misinformation.
“As at all hospitals, there are critically sick patients who sometimes succumb due to their particular illness or injury. None of the deaths have been linked to the protest as confirmed by our detailed medical records of each patient,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Health facility entrances blocked, night shift workers stuck as Nehawu strike rolls on
We shall not retreat or surrender: Public service workers forge ahead with strike
Gauteng health department obtains court interdict against Nehawu protesters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos