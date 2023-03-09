×

Health workers' strike sees critical patients transferred from Khayelitsha

No strike-related deaths

By TIMESLIVE - 09 March 2023 - 15:02
Nehawu members working at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Gauteng during protests on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Critically ill patients in Khayelitsha — most affected by the health workers' strike and protests — are being transferred to other facilities in Cape Town. 

The Western Cape health department said on Thursday protests in support of the strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) were largely confined to Michael Mapongwana Clinic and Khayelitsha District Hospital. 

“Though there has been no damage to infrastructure, the protest has resulted in the transferring of critical patients to other facilities such as Helderberg, Tygerberg, Mitchells Plain and Karl Bremer hospitals,” the department said.

“On Tuesday night, protesters disrupted services and blocked staff from entering Khayelitsha District Hospital and continued on Wednesday.” 

Peaceful protests were held at Karl Bremer, apart from the gates having to be temporarily closed on Wednesday, and Tygerberg hospitals. 

There have been no patient deaths related to the strike in the province. 

“We are aware of reckless rumours circulating of people losing their lives at Khayelitsha Hospital as a direct result of the protest action. We condemn this as misinformation.

“As at all hospitals, there are critically sick patients who sometimes succumb due to their particular illness or injury. None of the deaths have been linked to the protest as confirmed by our detailed medical records of each patient,” said the department. 

TimesLIVE

