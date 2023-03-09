Giant-killers Dondol Stars aim for promotion

Despite reaching the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after they stunned another Premiership team AmaZulu by knocking them out of the competition, Dondol Stars coach Khuliso Rashamuse insists their main focus is to get a promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season.
The side from the ABC Motsepe League knocked out AmaZulu following a 5-4 penalty shootout after playing to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
Both goals came in the second half, with Hendrick Ekstein scoring for Usuthu, while Revaldo Fox equalised for the Pretoria side.
They continued with their giant-killing after stunning SuperSport United winning 2-1 in the first round.
“My focus and worry is the league, the ABC Motsepe League. We have to get promoted, that's our main focus,” Rashamuse told the media after the match.
“Now we have created this giant, we are beating teams and winning left right and center and now you don’t know what to say to the players. The only thing I said to them is "you did well, well done.”
The Mamelodi side are first in the ABC Motsepe League Gauteng region log table with 59 points after 26 matches.
Rashamuse added that if they remain focused and stay grounded, they will achieve their target.
“If you come to a football match and you are well structured, you are going to win it. If you remain focused and stay in the game you will win it and that’s what we did,” he said.
“The truth of the matter is that football is played on the field, whether we like it or not. We’ve seen in the previous years the likes of Baroka and others that when you prepare your team better, you are focused then you will get decent results.
“We came here very relaxed, very calm. We knew it was not going to be an easy game, but we didn’t expect it to go to extra time.
“But because we have been working hard, not only for Nedbank but the league as well, we love to keep things simple.”
Meanwhile, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz was disappointed with the results and feels his side should have done better.
“We had 15 clear chances in the box and if you don’t score your chances against any opponents you open the door for anything to happen,” Folz said.
“Against a team like that they are more than happy to drag you to extra time and they are more than happy to waste seven minutes in the second part of the extra time and drag you to penalties.”
Giant-killers Dondol Stars aim for promotion
My focus and worry is the league, says coach
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
