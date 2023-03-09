×

South Africa

Deaths of 4 people likely a result of Nehawu strike, says health minister Joe Phaahla

Protesters at Helen Joseph Hospital tried to block the minister and his entourage

09 March 2023 - 13:06
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Four people have died, likely as a result of the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday. 

The minister, accompanied by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, addressed media after site visits to Charlotte Maxeke and Helen Joseph hospitals on Thursday as part of his tour to healthcare facilities affected by the strike.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against employees violating the court order obtained on Wednesday.

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) marching along the street outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Protesters closed down the entrances to the hospital with rocks during their strike for a 10% wage increase.
Image: Thulani Mbele

On Wednesday evening, the province obtained a court interdict in the Johannesburg labour court against Nehawu to stop its members obstructing health services to patients.

The strike entered its fourth day on Thursday, with Nehawu members protesting at health facilities around the country in demand of a 10% wage hike.

Phaahla was briefed about the situation outside Helen Joseph Hospital, where striking workers on Thursday blocked the main entrance.

The minister and his contingent were prevented from entering the premises at the same entrance.

“It can't be correct, if that is the main gate [then] no-one has the right, with or without a court order ... to obstruct access to any health facility. So what is happening at that main gate is not correct.

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) marching along the street outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Protesters closed down the entrances to the hospital with rocks during their strike for a 10% wage increase.
Image: Thulani Mbele

“Even before this order, that gathering and obstruction was illegal. Now the team here has gone the extra step to get this [order],” Phaahla said. 

He told police to act against those disobeying the court order, saying managers would also take “administrative action” against the culprits.

At Charlotte Maxeke, the minister met operational managers in wards to see the impact the strike has had on services at the hospital.

Most detailed the challenges they've faced, particularly on Wednesday, and the impact the strike has had on wards.

Phaahla said a preliminary investigation found four people have died, likely as a result of the strike.

“We still have to do a recon of those numbers,” he added.

TimesLIVE

