These games are complicated: Riveiro on Orlando Pirates’ Venda mission
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says his technical team has tried to leave no stone unturned preparing for their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against first division Venda Football Academy, and it will be up to the players to do the same on the field.
Riveiro said Bucs' coaches, as they had ahead of 2-0 their last 32 win against FC All Stars, have drummed it into Pirates' players that matches against lower-tier sides, where the big club has everything to lose and small team precious little, are “complicated”.
The Spaniard said even with Venda in 14th place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship — All Stars are sixth — he will pick his strongest side for Saturday's match at Orlando Stadium (8pm).
“We have done our job in trying to know as much as possible about our opponents,” Riveiro said on Wednesday. “We'll take the game really seriously, we want to be in the next round so we're going to take care of every detail, as we usually do.
“These games are complicated. Even though the team comes from the first division it's a team of quality with experienced players and an experienced coach.
“In 90 minutes anything can happen that can complicate a football game. Who knows what's going to happen on Saturday, whether it's going to be a rainy day, like it was in the previous game against FC All Stars, which complicated the match and equalised it a bit.
