Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has weighed in on the appointment of former deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa as minister of sports, arts and culture.
Kodwa’s appointment was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. His appointment was one of 11 new ministerial and 12 new deputy minister changes.
He replaces Nathi Mthethwa, who was criticised by many in the arts and sports fraternity and mockingly referred to as the “minister of condolences and congratulations” for sending statements when someone died or won something.
While the jury is out on whether Kodwa will be an improvement, Zuma-Sambudla said she had some faith in him.
“Funny enough, I have a little bit of faith in Zizi there by sports, arts and culture. I think he fits that portfolio and will make a difference,” she said.
She predicted he would do more than “the other [one]”, who she claimed “was biting off more than he could chew”.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla provides her verdict on Zizi Kodwa as sports minister
Image: Esa Alexander
Fans have also reacted to the news, suggesting Kodwa “can only do better” than Mthethwa and predicted media personality Bonang Matheba was celebrating.
Matheba is a known critic of Mthethwa and has publicly slammed him several times.
This included slamming him over plans for a R22m “monumental” flag and calling for him to resign.
“Fire this man. Please. You’re useless and we all hate you. You have no clue what you're doing. Go away,” she said at the time.
Zuma-Sambudla has previously weighed in on Paul Mashatile, who was this week appointed deputy president after David Mabuza’s resignation.
Reacting to his swearing in as an MP last month, she claimed he “doesn't have that thing”.
It came weeks after she called forPresident Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and “give Mashatile a chance to try rectify his deliberate sabotage of the country”.
