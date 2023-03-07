×

South Africa

Teachers, nurses arrested for medical aid fraud

Members bought nappies, formula milk through their scheme funds

07 March 2023 - 07:00
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Nappies and formula milk are some of the items that got 18 people who include government employees and pharmacy employees into trouble in a racket that fleeced R2,3m from the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems).

The suspects appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate's court yesterday on charges of fraud. ..

