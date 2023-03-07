Teachers, nurses arrested for medical aid fraud
Members bought nappies, formula milk through their scheme funds
Nappies and formula milk are some of the items that got 18 people who include government employees and pharmacy employees into trouble in a racket that fleeced R2,3m from the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems).
The suspects appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate's court yesterday on charges of fraud. ..
