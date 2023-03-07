“Through its staff and advisers, the taxpayers have always co-operated fully with Sars during the audits and there has been no interference or resistance from the taxpayers, their staff, or any other party.
“To date, audits have been concluded without any adverse tax findings. Sars wishes to confirm that the taxpayers are compliant with their tax obligations to date,” Sars said in a statement.
The revenue service confirmed Ramaphosa and his companies have over the years been selected for auditing, well ahead of the start of media interest in the companies. Sars said this has continued since then.
“In terms of section 40 of the TAA, Sars may select a person for inspection, verification, or audit based on any consideration relevant for the proper administration of a tax act, including on a random or a risk-assessment basis.
Taxman says Cyril Ramaphosa and his companies are tax compliant
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa and his companies, Ntaba Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot, are tax compliant.
Sars made the announcement after growing public interest in whether Ramaphosa's tax matters were in order, after revelations by Sars that the dollars stolen at his farm were never declared to them when they came into the country.
In a statement, the revenue service said it had received consent from the president to share his tax matters, as by law Sars is not allowed to do so.
“Taxpayers are detected for compliance interventions based on the sophisticated case- selection methodology developed by Sars that draws on available data from statutory declarations by taxpayers, data from third party providers as well as other sources. Sars conducts its compliance interventions with utmost care and independence,” reads the statement.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he was not approached by Ramaphosa, or anyone on his behalf, with any request related to his personal and/or the business entities in question.
“In taking this exceptional step to disclose the tax status of the president, with his written consent, Sars would also encourage other high-profile political office bearers and leaders in society to consider taking this proactive step as part of their commitment to transparency. This would go a long way towards building confidence in our country’s institutions,” Kieswetter said.
Sars reiterated that it has always maintained to the public that it acts without fear, favour or prejudice and will continue to do so in respect of any taxpayer and trader regardless of their position or place in society.
“Together with treating every taxpayer with the confidentiality granted in law, this level of professional integrity, beyond reproach, is fundamental to the public having confidence in Sars. We will always honour these principles and will not favour anyone regardless,” Sars said.
