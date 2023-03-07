×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

One dead, 20 injured in M71 collision near Jukskei River

07 March 2023 - 09:35
Emer-G-Med paramedics at the scene of the M71 collision.
Emer-G-Med paramedics at the scene of the M71 collision.
Image: Supplied

One person has died and many others have been left injured after an accident on the M71 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The accident reportedly happened near the Jukskei River just before 7.30am, according to Emer-G-Med in a brief statement.

The company's Kyle van Reenan confirmed its paramedics are “currently in attendance of a mass casualty collision”.

“At this stage we can confirm one person has lost their life. Twenty-one people have been left injured,” he told TimesLIVE.

This accident comes a day after numerous people were injured in a massive collision involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal. The crash was caused by a truck after its brakes apparently failed.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Forty-seven vehicles involved in Durban's M41 crash

A stretch of the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban, resembled a scrapyard on Monday morning after a fully laden truck ploughed into 46 vehicles in ...
News
22 hours ago

No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash

Many people were injured when a truck ploughed into at least 15 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban on Monday morning.
News
1 day ago

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe was on his way to a church service when he was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...