A habit of irregular spend, illegal tenders
Mopani staff gave kin R11m contracts — AG
Relatives of seven Mopani district municipal employees received tenders from council, contracts worth R11m were granted without bidding while over R85m was lost through irregular expenditure.
This is the bleak picture auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke painted about the status of Mopani municipality in Limpopo in her 2021/2022 report. ..
