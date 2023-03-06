×

South Africa

‘We can’t allow the image of the ANC to be battered’: Mbalula on De Ruyter’s claims

06 March 2023 - 11:16
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has slammed ex-Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed claims the ruling party is trying to silence a whistle-blower after serving former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter with legal papers. 

The ANC reportedly served De Ruyter with legal papers after he implicated the party in widespread corruption at the state-owned power utility.

Mbalula said De Ruyter has about a week to respond or the party will take “further steps”. He didn’t specify more about the papers or the demands.

“We can’t allow the image of the ANC to be battered,” he said.

“I cannot accuse the DA or any other political party, as the ANC, about things I don’t have evidence of because it is hearsay. When we challenge De Ruyter we are told we are suppressing whistle-blowers.”

Mbalula criticised De Ruyter’s interview on e-TV’s My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, saying he should have gone to a whistle-blowing office instead. 

“Where did the whistle-blower go? Is the eTV studio [a] whistle-blowing office? It’s not,” Mbalula said.

“When somebody convenes a one-on-one interview and says what they want to say, that is not whistle-blowing. You are basically playing to the gallery without doing what the law requires of you as the authority of the law to do.”

Mbalula said the law compels De Ruyter to take his allegations and evidence to the Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

“When you’ve got corruption, you report it to the Hawks. You don’t report to the minister. What do you want the minister to do about stealing?” he said.

“Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities informs De Ruyter to do exactly that [report corruption to the police].”

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s last week admitted De Ruyter spoke to him about alleged corruption at the power utility. 

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Gordhan said De Ruyter spoke to him about a senior official allegedly benefiting from corruption at Eskom, but he dismissed it as “allusions”.

“Yes he has made allusions about certain individuals but it was precisely that, allusions. As far as the law is concerned, as far as my understanding of the law is concerned, I can't just arbitrarily point to someone and say that person is involved in whatever the suggestion is,” said Gordhan. 

