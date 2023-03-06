×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Lectures disrupted at UKZN’s Westville campus

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 06 March 2023 - 12:49
Students protest at the Westville campus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Students protest at the Westville campus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Some lectures were disrupted at the Westville campus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after protesters asked students to leave lecture halls. 

About 300 students blocked the Varsity Drive entrance on Monday morning. They made their way to the lecture halls and buildings at about noon and asked students to leave lectures.

Student leader Lwandile Majozi said they were registering their protest about unsuitable accommodation at some residences, including one at south beach on the Durban beachfront. 

They were also calling for the release of, or intervention regarding, the arrest of two students two weeks ago. 

He said a third issue was the financial exclusion of some students who weren't able to register. 

Responses to queries sent to university management will be included when received. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | UKZN students injured when security officers shoot 'paintball guns'

University of KwaZulu-Natal students were injured when university security guards allegedly shot at them during a march at the Pietermaritzburg ...
News
1 week ago

Students arrested after allegedly torching two UKZN buildings

Five people, believed to be students, were arrested after two University of KwaZulu-Natal buildings at Westville Campus were petrol bombed on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

UKZN says no walk-ins please as they get ready to welcome 8,000 first-year students

Teaching is the most popular course applied for by prospective students at the Univesity of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).
News
1 month ago

A year later, family of slain KZN matric pupil awaits justice

The release of matric results last week triggered pain and grief for the family of a 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal matriculant who was shot dead while ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests