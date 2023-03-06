The Gauteng health department on Monday condemned the actions of service delivery protesters in Sebokeng, south Gauteng, who allegedly disrupted the opening of a new healthcare centre on Friday.
Gauteng health and wellness NEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is said to have engaged the community and acknowledged the service delivery issues they raised.
She said the Gauteng government is committed to attending to their concerns and working with them to address those.
“We are going to make sure the issues raised by the community are responded to. The issues of roads infrastructure, unemployment, housing and access to health services are on our agenda.
“[But] we will not allow the destruction of public amenities or disruption of services.
“Concerns can be raised without destroying property,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
The newly opened community centre in Sebokeng will ensure patients receive health services in a dignified environment, the health department said.
Gauteng health department condemns disruption at opening of new Sebokeng clinic
Image: Thulani Mbele
Reports of damage to property and delayed ambulances as health workers strike
Nkomo-Ralehoko opened the new centre despite disruptions by protesters.
The centre replaces the Sebokeng zone 17 clinic and is located in the same place.
“It brings much-needed relief as the old and dilapidated structure can no longer meet the service needs of the community and has no proper working space for healthcare workers to serve the community as it is small and has no adequate health infrastructure and does not comply with occupational health and safety requirements.
According to the department, disease in the area is mainly due to HIV, TB, chronic and maternal and child health diseases. The service area of the clinic includes zones 14, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 24 (Sebokeng), Boiketlong and Golden Gardens.
