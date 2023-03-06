A representative of the families of the 16 Groblersdal accident victims say they appreciate the support they are receiving from government.
Marema Leonard Ramakganya, representing the bereaved families of the 16 accident victims that perished on the Motetema Road on Friday, said though they are not thankful for the bereavement, they are appreciative of the assistance government has offered them.
“Your ways of comforting us has placed us in a far better place,” said Ramakganya.
Six pupils were among those who died, including the drivers of the two taxis.
On Monday, Limpopo premier, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, led a strong delegation comprising MECs for social development, Nandi Ndalane, transport and community safety, Florence Radzilani and health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba to Elias Motsoaledi municipality where they met representatives of the families.
Representatives of the Road Accident Fund, taxi association and traditional leaders were also present.
“We came here to comfort you. We believe that our words, as well as actions since the accident happened, will help restore you. We are particularly touched that among the victims of this accident there were children involved. This saddens us the most as the future of these children has been cut short,” said Mathabatha addressing the bereaved families.
Provincial government spokesperson, Ndavhe Ramakuela said the provincial government, through the departments of social development, transport and community safety, and health shall continue to assist to make sure that the people are buried with dignity.
15 killed in the Groblersdal accident to receive mass funeral: one deceased person still unclaimed
Image: Supplied/Limpopo Office of the Premier
He said there will be a mass funeral of the 15 victims on Saturday, at Tafelkop Stadium.
Ramakuela said the 16th person hasn’t been identified yet as no-one has come forward to claim the body.
Giving an account of the accident, the provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Radebe said four vehicles, three minibus taxis travelling to Groblersdal were involved in an accident with a truck travelling towards Motetema.
Radebe said driver error was cited as the second minibus attempted to overtake and collided with the truck, affecting the two other cars.
“As a result, 15 people lost lives on the scene and the other person perished in hospital,” said Radebe.
The provincial government said the Road Accident Fund will assist the families in line with applicable prescripts.
Meanwhile, Mathabatha said: “We want to warn petty politicians who are using this accident to score points to refrain from doing such deplorable acts. They must be sensitive to this, these are lives that we as Africans must respect.”
