Pinelands police are seeking help from residents in finding those who murdered a man whose body was found in an open field opposite Evans Avenue in Epping, Cape Town.
The man's body was found on February 19 at about 5.25am. His throat had been slit and he had head injuries and multiple stab wounds.
He is believed to have been in his 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-Sgt Mhlauli on 082-559-4706, the Pinelands SAPS on 021-506-2118 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. The MySAPS mobile app can also be used and all information will be treated confidentially.
Police seek assistance in nailing down killers of unidentified man
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
