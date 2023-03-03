×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 03 March 2023 - 09:54

Wits University students scuffled with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign during protests against financial exclusion and a lack of accommodation on Thursday.

Protesters also disrupted classes and forced businesses to close in Braamfontein. 

Protesting students were calling for an end to financial exclusion, for the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation rectified.

Wits has suspended “disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules” during protests, it said on Thursday night. 

“This afternoon [Thursday] we issued multiple suspension orders to disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules. The legal office will work through the evidence submitted by the Wits community to ensure perpetrators who can be identified are charged.”  

TimesLIVE

Wits suspends ‘disruptors’ following student protests

Wits university says it has suspended "disruptors who transgressed the university’s rules" during ongoing protests at the institution.
News
4 hours ago

'I have to camp in my friend's room' — Wits student on accommodation crisis

The protests at Wits University escalated on Thursday morning as students demand accommodation and assistance with historical debt.
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | Wits students protest on campus over accommodation and fees

Lectures at Wits University were disrupted by student protests on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure