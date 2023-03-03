×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sars, ID go after businesswoman allegedly linked to Eskom looting

03 March 2023 - 11:57
A businesswoman has been arrested for alleged tax evasion totalling more than R17m. Stock image.
A businesswoman has been arrested for alleged tax evasion totalling more than R17m. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A businesswoman has been granted bail after she appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in connection with fraud and tax evasion relating to looting at Eskom.

Jaqueline Legoabe, director of Titan E Services, was arrested on Wednesday by the Investigating Directorate (ID) and SA Revenue Service (Sars). She faces fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act charges for personal and company tax totalling more than R17m.

On Thursday the ID said Legoabe was implicated in the docket for allegedly defrauding Sars of more than R17.7m in tax evasion between 2015 and 2020.

“She faces 30 counts of fraud for allegedly failing to declare and misrepresenting some of her income tax returns and that of Titan E Services. She further faces alternative counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act.

“The accused was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the periods stipulated as published in the Government Gazette.”

The ID confirmed Legoabe was released on R10,000 bail on Wednesday after she appeared in court. She was arrested “through arrangement and processed at the Brooklyn police station”,  according to the directorate. 

“The ID and Sars are dealing with the matter because the alleged fraud stems from proceeds derived from alleged Eskom looting.”

The matter returns to court on March 28 2023.

TimesLIVE

Law enforcement agencies to pilot new legislative tool targeting unexplained wealth

Government departments together with law enforcement agencies are piloting an initiative expected to bring a more cost-effective, faster and easier ...
News
6 months ago

‘NPA pursued goal-orientated investigation and prosecution in Nulane trial’, say accused as they argue for acquittal

The accused in the Nulane trial have argued the state had stuck to a preset conclusion about how it conducted its investigation and prosecution in ...
News
2 hours ago

Terry Pheto's luxury home goes under the hammer

The Bryanston, Johannesburg, house of actress Moitheri Pheto, which was allegedly built with funds siphoned from the National Lottery Commission ...
News
1 day ago

Ex-mayor given luxury car by VBS

A luxury car worth more than R600,000 was used to lure a former mayor into facilitating R30m of municipal funds into the VBS Mutual Bank.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure