×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Tension mounts on third day of Wits student protest

By Alaister Russell - 03 March 2023 - 16:01
University of the Witwatersrand students rush to enter the Johannesburg institution's Great Hall on March 3 2023, the third day of protest action against the exclusion from registering of students with historical debt.
University of the Witwatersrand students rush to enter the Johannesburg institution's Great Hall on March 3 2023, the third day of protest action against the exclusion from registering of students with historical debt.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand on Friday vowed to intensify protests, despite management suspending some of them.

The action started on Wednesday, escalating on Thursday when students clashed with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign.

They are protesting about students with historical debt being unable to register and a lack of accommodation, disrupting classes and forcing Braamfontein business to close.

The students want financial exclusion to end, the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation to be rectified.

Student Representative Council (SRC) member Karabo Natloga said university management was trying to silence students by suspending them.

“Our last resort has been the streets and we are going to remain here until the university and the government at large respond to the calls of the university SRC," Natloga said.

Protesting students attempt to force their way onto the University of the Witwatersrand campus in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Protesting students attempt to force their way onto the University of the Witwatersrand campus in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesting students run from one entrance to another outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Protesting students run from one entrance to another outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesting University of the Witwatersrand students make their way through the Braamfontein, in the Johannesburg CBD, on March 3 2023.
Protesting University of the Witwatersrand students make their way through the Braamfontein, in the Johannesburg CBD, on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Security personnel stand guard as protesting students are blocked outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Security personnel stand guard as protesting students are blocked outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesting students make their way to the main campus of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Protesting students make their way to the main campus of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Security officers make their way in as protesting students rush to enter the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall on March 3 2023 in Johannesburg.
Security officers make their way in as protesting students rush to enter the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall on March 3 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents watch as protesting students make their way through Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 3 2023 during the third day of protest action.
Residents watch as protesting students make their way through Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 3 2023 during the third day of protest action.
Image: Alaister Russell

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests