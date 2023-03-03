×

15 killed in crash involving two taxis and heavy motor vehicle

03 March 2023 - 11:49
The Limpopo department of transport and community safety confirmed 15 people died in the accident.
Image: Supplied/Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety

Fifteen people have died in an accident involving two minibus taxis transporting pupils to school and a heavy vehicle on the R579 in Motetema, Limpopo. 

The provincial department of transport and community safety said emergency services were processing the scene and trying to free those trapped in the wreckage. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

“The road remains temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes or exercise patience if unable to change the route,” said the department.

