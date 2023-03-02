Already have an account?
South Africa
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorn: David 'The Cat' Mabuza goes home to enjoy his ninth life
In this episode Rams Mabote looks at the immemorable three years of David Mabuza as deputy president of South Africa.
By
Staff Reporter
-
02 March 2023 - 15:05
Outgoing deputy president David Mabuza
Image:
SUPPLIED
<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1286130">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: How Andre De Ruyter set the cat among the pigeons
In this episode of Taking The Rams By The Horns on SowetanLIVE, we find out if Andre de Ruyter was a man out of his mind or simply smitten when he ...
Podcast
3 days ago
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: The Derby, the last hope of Soweto
In this episode Rams explores the “myth” that is the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs
Podcast
1 week ago
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Men in blouses, capes and berets
For once in a while, the chairman of the NCOP Amos Masondo was kept awake by our not so honourable members of parliament when insults flew across the ...
Podcast
2 weeks ago
