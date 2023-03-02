The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has slammed Pretoria nightclub Europa Lounge for allegedly using its name to promote a “despicable” use of the financial allowance.
NSFAS slams Pretoria nightclub for 'inviting students to booze with their allowance'
Image: 123RF/KZENON
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has slammed Pretoria nightclub Europa Lounge for allegedly using its name to promote a “despicable” use of the financial allowance.
This week on social media the nightclub promoted special alcohol prices to attract Nsfas students.
It posted a flyer, which read: “NSFAS ingenile (NSFAS money is in).”
In a statement, the Nsfas lambasted the nightclub for allegedly "promoting the despicable use of Nsfas allowances", and threatened legal action against it.
“The Nsfas has been made aware of the disturbing advertising stunt by the establishment named Europa Lounge in Pretoria, Gauteng. The establishment is offering discounted prices on alcohol beverages to students using the tagline ‘NSFAS ingenile'.
“The Nsfas condemns this act in its strongest form. This reckless behaviour not only perpetuates undue use of the Nsfas allowance by its beneficiaries, it also counters the efforts by the scheme to instil financial responsibility to its beneficiaries. The entity will be taking the necessary legal steps to ensure that Europa is held accountable,” it said.
NSFAS calls on rejected applicants to appeal
The Nsfas said the allowance is intended to help students from poor backgrounds with food, transport (where necessary), learning material and other living expenses.
“Through the new direct payment system (Nsfas bank account), the Nsfas seeks to track and monitor student purchase trends, with the aim of putting measures in place to ensure that allowances are spent accordingly.”
Amid criticisms online, the establishment apologised and said the poster was unauthorised.
“There is a flyer in circulation promoting an event at Europa regarding a student financial aid scheme, no event of such nature is happening on our premises.
“We do not condone or encourage any events of this nature. We sincerely apologise to our customers and various stakeholders affected by the unauthorised marketing that occurred.”
