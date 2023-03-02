“Customers are urged to not make any payment to this or any other company without first checking with City Power,” Mangena said.
City Power warns customers against scammers posing as debt collectors
City Power on Thursday warned its customers to be aware of criminals who are posing as City Power debt collectors.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they noticed a disturbing trend among scammers who are attempting to take advantage of their revenue-collection efforts across the city — by defrauding unsuspecting customers.
“Several customers have reportedly received threatening emails from a fraudulent debt collection company called Hlaketa Revenue Enhancement Systems.
“Customers are urged to not make any payment to this or any other company without first checking with City Power,” Mangena said.
He said they are pleased that customers who received messages of threats of disconnection did not panic but reported the alleged fraudsters to City Power.
Mangena said the matter has been reported to the police.
In recent months, City Power has been carrying out operations in the city, disconnecting non-paying customers.
Mangena emphasised that City Power will only effect disconnections with the purpose of recovering growing debt after due process, which includes repeated calls and messages urging customers to pay.
“When our officials come to disconnect, customers can identify them through their trademark uniforms and ID cards, which they’re required to wear when they’re on duty.
“Customers can verify the credentials of City Power employees by contacting the number which appears on their identification card.
“Customers can also call our toll-free number 0800-116-166 or send a WhatsApp message to 083 579 4497,” Mangena said.
He said non-paying and defaulting customers are urged to settle their accounts directly with City Power.
