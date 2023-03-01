×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Thuli Madonsela to appear before Mkhwebane inquiry

By TIMESLIVE - 01 March 2023 - 11:05

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela will on Wednesday appear before the section 194 inquiry looking into her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

TimesLIVE

