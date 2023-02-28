A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver who allegedly raped a girl, 17, fed her a pie and forced her to drink brake fluid before her death in rural Nompondo, near Hluhluwe, had his bail application postponed.
Taxi driver who 'raped teen and forced her to drink brake fluid' in court
A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver who allegedly raped a girl, 17, fed her a pie and forced her to drink brake fluid before her death in rural Nompondo, near Hluhluwe, had his bail application postponed.
The 24-year-old taxi driver was arrested last Wednesday after the death of Andiswa Mdletshe, 17, on January 29.
The driver, who is known in the area, appeared at the Mtubatuba magistrate’s court on Monday for a formal bail application.
When Sunday Times visited the family after Mdletshe's death, the taxi driver had not been arrested.
The family told Sunday Times the teenager was sent by her mother, Thembeka, to buy groceries in town on Sunday, and came back crying, complaining of stomach cramps, vomiting and shivering.
She recounted her ordeal to her parents but died in hospital later that night.
Unable to deal with the loss of her daughter, Thembeka attempted suicide. She was taken to a local clinic, where she recovered and was discharged.
The taxi driver first appeared in the Hluhluwe magistrate’s court on February 23, when he was remanded in custody.
He was due to apply for bail on Monday in the Mtubatuba magistrate’s court.
His matter has been moved back to the Hluhluwe magistrate's court for a bail application on March 7.
Andiswa’s grandfather, Thishela Nkonyane, said the family was relieved the suspect had been arrested. He said they were hoping the court case would reveal why the suspect committed the crime.
“All we want is the truth and that is what will set us free,” said Nkonyane.
