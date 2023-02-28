He was replaced by the National Freedom Party’s Zandile Myeni as deputy mayor and leader of the bloc while the EFF’s Thabani Miya took the human settlements and infrastructure committee portfolio position.
Ousted eThekwini deputy mayor resigns from council
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) president and former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has resigned from the city’s council.
Mavundla submitted his resignation to the office of the speaker on February 24.
He garnered two seats in the council and led the bloc of smaller parties to a coalition government with the ANC after it failed to gain the outright majority in the 2021 local government elections.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mavundla said it was a decision the party “deeply regretted”.
“The ABC wishes to apologise profusely to the people of eThekwini for supporting an ANC-led government when the people had chosen to remove the ANC from power in the 2021 local government elections. At the time it was our genuine belief the ANC would be persuaded to join our cause in championing the interests of the condemned people of eThekwini. Sadly, this was not to be.”
The coalition kept the ruling party in power in the city and saw Mavundla appointed as deputy mayor and chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee.
After a public break down of his relationship with mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and subsequently with the bloc, Mavundla was ousted from both positions in December, despite legal efforts to reverse the decisions in court.
