“These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights and hotels. Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cellphone network coverage, fuel pumps (and therefore fuel availability), residential security features and the food supply.
“Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash-and-grab crime, and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems are not functioning.
“Further, ongoing conditions have led to an increase in protests and demonstrations, and in some cases civil unrest, throughout the country.”
The embassy reminded its citizens travelling to or living in South Africa to exercise “increased caution due to crime and civil unrest” and to prepare in advance for power outages.
TimesLIVE
Nothing the US has warned about has come to fruition: Naledi Pandor
International relations minister slams latest security alert issued by US embassy
Image: Freddy Mavunda
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has described as “odd” the latest security alert issued by the US embassy on the rolling blackouts in South Africa.
“I found it rather surprising and odd. I don’t recall such alerts when California had similar blackouts and outages. I found it a rather odd warning, but there have been many of these surprise warnings and none of what is warned about has come to fruition,” said Pandor.
She was speaking on the sidelines of Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni’s state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. She was responding to reports the US embassy issued a security alert “over the ongoing energy crisis, load-shedding and controlled energy outages”.
In a statement released on the embassy’s website, the US said: “The government of South Africa has declared a ‘state of disaster’ in response to ongoing power shortages. The country’s energy crisis includes sustained load-shedding (controlled rolling blackouts) at varying intervals and is expected to extend beyond 2023.
“Load-shedding results in localised power outages of up to six hours or more per day throughout the country.
'Insulting and demeaning': Naledi Pandor hits back at AU Israeli ejection claims
“These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights and hotels. Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cellphone network coverage, fuel pumps (and therefore fuel availability), residential security features and the food supply.
“Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash-and-grab crime, and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems are not functioning.
“Further, ongoing conditions have led to an increase in protests and demonstrations, and in some cases civil unrest, throughout the country.”
The embassy reminded its citizens travelling to or living in South Africa to exercise “increased caution due to crime and civil unrest” and to prepare in advance for power outages.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos