Cosatu warns reserve bank not to use lower unemployment numbers to increase rates

Trade union federation Cosatu says the SA Reserve Bank should not be encouraged by the latest dip in unemployment rate figures amid the hike of interest rates.
Cosatu’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla warned that if the central bank raises the cost of credit – when it meets later next month – based on the slight increase of the employment rate, this could reverse the gains.
Figures released by Statistics SA on Tuesday showed that the official unemployment rate decreased to 32.7% in the fourth quarter from 32.9%. The expanded definition of unemployment decreased from October to December 2022 to 42.6% from 43.1% between July and September.
This was the fifth consecutive increase in employment since the last quarter of 2021. The biggest employers were recorded in the finance sector with 103,000 people getting jobs, private households (54,000), trade (52,000) and transport (43,000).
Pamla said an additional interest rate increase would result in lower demand for goods and services. Many manufacturers would struggle to service their debt and they might need to retrench staff in order to survive or be more profitable.
He added that SA’s unemployment rate remained extremely high and it was not time to pop a bubbly.
“Any decrease or stabilisation of the unemployment rate is welcomed. This comes on the back of similar decreases of 1% per quarter for the previous three quarters in 2022. However, this is not something to be celebrated because no society can sustain itself with an unemployment of 42.6%."
“We should not be proud when four out of 10 people cannot find work to feed themselves and their families. The federation is deeply worried that while we saw the beginning of what we hope is momentum in reducing unemployment over the course of 2022, this progress may be lost with the current rampant levels of load shedding,” he said.
Pamla encouraged the government to move with speed to fix the obstacles hindering economic growth.
“To make a dent in unemployment and close the growing inequality, we need an activist government and a democratic developmental state that is capable of intervening effectively to transform economic relations. This is impossible in an environment where state-owned entities and development finance institutions are being weakened and have become ineffectual," he said.
AGRI SA bemoaned that the agricultural sector has 12,000 jobs.
"Though the loss of jobs is marginal for now, it points to the increasingly challenging environment in which farmers operate. The sector has shown itself to be remarkably resilient and was counted among the best performing sectors even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Johan Wege, the chairperson of AGRI SA Centre for Excellence on Labour.
"But the tide is turning for one of the country’s most labour intensive sectors – rising input costs, endemic load shedding, and crumbling infrastructure is placing severe strain on the agricultural sector."
He said the commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent state of the nation address need to be an immediate priority to help save jobs and guarantee the nation’s food security.
"Clarity is needed on the regulations published for the state of disaster on the energy crisis by the minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs. While food production and storage have been included as essential infrastructure, detail is needed as to what this entails and what relief it will provide for farmers.
"Moreover, the extension of the diesel levy rebate must be accompanied by the fast-tracking of the processing of claims and a reduction in the onerous red tape currently hampering the system. This is the only way to alleviate the ongoing burden of load shedding on farmers, preserving critical rural jobs," said Wege.
Cosatu warns reserve bank not to use lower unemployment numbers to increase rates
'We are not out of the woods yet despite dip in unemployment rate'
Image: Antonio Muchave
Trade union federation Cosatu says the SA Reserve Bank should not be encouraged by the latest dip in unemployment rate figures amid the hike of interest rates.
Cosatu’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla warned that if the central bank raises the cost of credit – when it meets later next month – based on the slight increase of the employment rate, this could reverse the gains.
Figures released by Statistics SA on Tuesday showed that the official unemployment rate decreased to 32.7% in the fourth quarter from 32.9%. The expanded definition of unemployment decreased from October to December 2022 to 42.6% from 43.1% between July and September.
This was the fifth consecutive increase in employment since the last quarter of 2021. The biggest employers were recorded in the finance sector with 103,000 people getting jobs, private households (54,000), trade (52,000) and transport (43,000).
Pamla said an additional interest rate increase would result in lower demand for goods and services. Many manufacturers would struggle to service their debt and they might need to retrench staff in order to survive or be more profitable.
He added that SA’s unemployment rate remained extremely high and it was not time to pop a bubbly.
“Any decrease or stabilisation of the unemployment rate is welcomed. This comes on the back of similar decreases of 1% per quarter for the previous three quarters in 2022. However, this is not something to be celebrated because no society can sustain itself with an unemployment of 42.6%."
“We should not be proud when four out of 10 people cannot find work to feed themselves and their families. The federation is deeply worried that while we saw the beginning of what we hope is momentum in reducing unemployment over the course of 2022, this progress may be lost with the current rampant levels of load shedding,” he said.
Pamla encouraged the government to move with speed to fix the obstacles hindering economic growth.
“To make a dent in unemployment and close the growing inequality, we need an activist government and a democratic developmental state that is capable of intervening effectively to transform economic relations. This is impossible in an environment where state-owned entities and development finance institutions are being weakened and have become ineffectual," he said.
AGRI SA bemoaned that the agricultural sector has 12,000 jobs.
"Though the loss of jobs is marginal for now, it points to the increasingly challenging environment in which farmers operate. The sector has shown itself to be remarkably resilient and was counted among the best performing sectors even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Johan Wege, the chairperson of AGRI SA Centre for Excellence on Labour.
"But the tide is turning for one of the country’s most labour intensive sectors – rising input costs, endemic load shedding, and crumbling infrastructure is placing severe strain on the agricultural sector."
He said the commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent state of the nation address need to be an immediate priority to help save jobs and guarantee the nation’s food security.
"Clarity is needed on the regulations published for the state of disaster on the energy crisis by the minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs. While food production and storage have been included as essential infrastructure, detail is needed as to what this entails and what relief it will provide for farmers.
"Moreover, the extension of the diesel levy rebate must be accompanied by the fast-tracking of the processing of claims and a reduction in the onerous red tape currently hampering the system. This is the only way to alleviate the ongoing burden of load shedding on farmers, preserving critical rural jobs," said Wege.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos