WATCH | Police special task force shows off skills at UAE Swat challenge, takes top spot in Africa

The police service’s special task force (STF) ended in the top 10 Swat teams at the annual five-day UAE Swat Challenge last week.
The STF responds to high-risk incidents including hostage-taking cases, search and rescue missions and operational support.
The event featured 55 teams from law enforcement agencies all over the world.
After five days of challenges, the STF obtained ninth place with 183 points, improving their previous position of 13th in 2022. They beat Kenya and Libya and took the top spot in Africa.
TimesLIVE
