South Africa

WATCH | Police special task force shows off skills at UAE Swat challenge, takes top spot in Africa

27 February 2023 - 12:18
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

The police service’s special task force (STF) ended in the top 10 Swat teams at the annual five-day UAE Swat Challenge last week.

The STF responds to high-risk incidents including hostage-taking cases, search and rescue missions and operational support.

The event featured 55 teams from law enforcement agencies all over the world.

After five days of challenges, the STF obtained ninth place with 183 points, improving their previous position of 13th in 2022. They beat Kenya and Libya and took the top spot in Africa.

TimesLIVE

Super cops celebrated: 93 tried but only 11 earned their wings

"I want to be either the best or nothing," says first woman officer to receive Special Task Force wings.
News
1 month ago

